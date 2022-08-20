A Huki-lau was held in Laie for an upcoming documentary

LAIE, HAWAII (KITV4) - "Shaka, A Story of Aloha" is based on a master fisherman also known as the creator of the “shaka” gesture. Man Hamana Kalili, who lost his middle three fingers in an accident, greeted people with just his thumb and pinky.
Officials said although many people use the "shaka" symbol, not many know where it can actually came from.
"With respect to the shaka gesture, only 8% of people here know where it came from. That's a very small percentage of our population, not to speak of the world yet the world knows this gesture," said Steven Sue, producer of "Shaka, A Story of Aloha".
A public huki-lau was held in Laie after more than 60 years - to film a scene in the upcoming documentary . The first nets went out to the ocean at 9 AM and hundreds of people joined in the effort.
"In commemoration of my great-grandpa, Man Hamana Kalili, my family came over here to support this. As a community, we all came to pull rope to get fish," said Nihoa Kaonohi.
Event coordinator said this type of fishing isn't used very often and it was rewarding seeing the community come together to participate in the tradition.
Producers said the “shaka” meaning is richer than what we're seeing and that's what they want to focus on in the documentary – to keep this icon alive.