A Huki-lau was held in Laie for an upcoming documentary

LAIE, HAWAII (KITV4) - "Shaka, A Story of Aloha" is based on a master fisherman also known as the creator of the “shaka” gesture. Man Hamana Kalili, who lost his middle three fingers in an accident, greeted people with just his thumb and pinky.

Officials said although many people use the "shaka" symbol, not many know where it can actually came from.

