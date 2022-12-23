A 'Christmas miracle': crews hard at work restoring power to Hawai'i Island residents

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 feet due to a large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
After gusty winds knocked down power lines and trees in the Hamakua area taking out power for 650 customers in the area, the Hawaiian Electric Company initially predicted those homes would be without electricity through Christmas and the middle of next week.
However, electric crews, including workers who flew in from other islands, have been hard at work to restore power to most of the houses as of Friday.
Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth also credits the progress to the many county agencies and personnel involved.
"We're really very pleased that coming into Christmas weekend it looks like people will have electricity for their houses, which is really important to have their families. It's another Christmas miracle," Roth added.
The county, along with the Red Cross, staged a shelter at the Honoka'a Gymnasium -- but because of HECO's progress, it will close at 7 p.m. Friday.
Affected residents are being reminded to shut off their gas and appliances so everything's safe once their power comes back on.