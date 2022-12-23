 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 feet due to a large northwest swell.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A 'Christmas miracle': crews hard at work restoring power to Hawai'i Island residents

Big Island power outage

After gusty winds knocked down power lines and trees in the Hamakua area taking out power for 650 customers in the area, the Hawaiian Electric Company initially predicted those homes would be without electricity through Christmas and the middle of next week. 

However, electric crews, including workers who flew in from other islands, have been hard at work to restore power to most of the houses as of Friday. 

