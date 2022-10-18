A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm

Every year around this time crowds of people -- including school children -- visit a 52-acre farm tucked away beneath the Ko'olau mountains.
Waimanalo Country Farms has become one of Oahu's most popular attractions for its pumpkin patch and rows of golden blooms that help boost the family business.
A kama'aina operation since 1948, Waimanalo Country Farms has generations working to cultivate food and flowers.
"The sunflowers took it to another level," said Dominic Kadooka, whose family runs the farm.
He says the farm's success in recent years came after struggle.
"The reason why we started the pumpkin patch was out of desperation," he said.
In 2010, the family opened the farm for the first time to the public, inviting neighbors to a pumpkin patch and planting the first batch of sunflowers to save the business after years of bad crops.
"We started losing, losing, losing crops," Kadooka said. "And for five years we were spending all the money to keep planting seeds only to find out our family finances was dwindling big time. And so that was the roughest years. >
Corn is still the family's main crop, but right now "the sunflowers are catching up."
"It's been life changing in such a good way," he said. "Talking to people is planting seeds -- planting the seeds that God has planted in our lives so that we can share now what God has done for us."
With no employees, each family member pitches in on the farm using their skills and talents -- including baking, welding and organizing events -- to benefit the business.
The family sells fresh honey, lemonade and sweet tea and its most recent creation -- grilled sunflowers.
Kadooka's mother-in-law Gale Niwa grew up on the farm her grandfather and uncle started almost 75 years ago.
"In my teen years I used to hate it. I used to think, 'Get out of here. I'm going to get married and get out of here.' But now in my older years, I appreciate it and think how blessed am I," she said. "We all know how to persevere. We all know how to work. We all know how to get along together. So we're all here together co-existing and I love it."
And the family's cultivating the next generation to do the same.
