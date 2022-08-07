A bill on Maui that would allow homeless people to sleep in their cars passed first hearing

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Maui County councilmembers came up with a simple solution to fight homelessness – to allow people to sleep in the cars on public property. The bill passed its initial hearing on August 5th.
The author, Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said she hopes this will serve as a safe zone for the growing amount of people becoming homeless.
According to Bill 108, homelessness on Maui increased by more than 18% in the past year. It also stated that 24% of households are currently at risk of losing their homes.
“We want a better life for everyone who decided to live homeless life. Some of them have children and those children go to school and are forced to live in that situation,” said Councilmember Sugimura.
Those that are interested must register with the Department of Housing before entering any parking site which will be fully staffed with security.
“If it passes, the time frame should be from 7 PM to 7 AM but it can be changed by the department. There will an open and exit gate, maybe more depending on the location," said Sugimura.
She also added this bill is in its early notches but their first goal is to ensure safety for residents and the homeless community they want to serve. The rules set by the Department of Parks and Recreation will be in place.
A Maui community advocate told KITV she believes this bill will work temporarily but there has to be a next step to end homelessness.
"Utilizing the parks will just work as a band aid. We need to create a permanent area where you can screen people and get information from them. The agencies need to be able to come in and assist them and maybe relocate them to a more permanent location,” said France Aarona.
The county's housing department allocated $200,000 to the program. If it passes in October - it would be a pilot program for one year.