80 new pre-school sites identified throughout Hawaii

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Considered invaluable to kickstarting a child's lifelong journey in learning, universal access to preschool, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke's mission under her multi faceted initiative "Ready Keiki."
"Whether it's graduation rates, whether it's career pathways, it all points back to whether kids had a leg up in life when they were three and four years old," Luke explained.
With $200 million already allocated by the state legislature to assist in the goal of opening 460 new pre-k classrooms by the year 2032, it's an ambitious undertaking already making notable strides transforming educational equity throughout the the islands.
"We thought we would open a bunch of classrooms in August of 2024. But in working with the Department of Education and many of the principals we're able to open a year ahead of schedule," Luke continued. "In fact, we're meeting our budget goals. Instead of spending a million dollars per classroom we're spending about 500-thousand per classroom. So we're opening 11 in August of 2023, and more to come in 2024."
But it's an initiative that can't be actualized without support.
"I think we have the capacity if we have the vision," admitted Kamaile Academy Principal, Paul Kepka. "But it's going to be a lot of hard work, a lot of collaboration, and a commitment to our youngest learners."
Kamaile Academy is one of the projected expansion sites.
"The goal is to create opportunities where all students can have high quality learning opportunities as young as they can," Kepka concluded.