77 Year Old Woman Beaten in Mililani Home Invasion

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will arrive tonight and peak on
Wednesday, bringing the potential for moderate to locally strong
surges in exposed harbors. The swell will also bring the
potential for large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vessels.
A 77 year old woman was pushed down a flight of stairs by an intruder, she is recovering from severe injuries.
MILILANI-- A 77 year old woman is in the hospital after being assaulted Monday night at her home in Mililani. Police say the suspect was arrested for burglary and resisting arrest.
The suspect was previously convicted of murder but was released in 2015, after successfully appealing the conviction.
"She was screaming, like a horrifying scream. And my wife came down and we'd seen her," neighbor Josh Galios said, "She was standing in the corner of her yard, just covered in blood."
Galios, a father living next door, raced over to help and make sure the assailant wasn't going to get away.
"So I ran upstairs and I heard him slam the door. So he was pushing stuff against the door," Galios told KITV4.
The intruder ransacked one of the upstairs rooms, having entered through a window. Galios ran around the house, and came upon a surprising discovery.
"I jumped on a roof to that window and closed the window. And then I seen some of my tools on the roof. Like he was using my garage, grabbed some of my stuff to pry open her window," Galios said.
Once inside, the attacker went after the 77 year old woman who had just received a phone from the alarm company.
The assailant sent here down a flight of stairs. She was left with severe injuries.
"A C2 fracture, she has an aspen collar. She has a radial fracture. She's on pain meds, but she's in good spirits. She's coherent and she's talking," daughter in law Priscilla Omura told KITV4.
With the suspect cornered, HPD resolved the situation, using an electronic gun to subdue the suspect after breaking down the door.
Neighbors are stunned.
"She's such a nice lady, real sweet lady. And she doesn't deserve that. Actually nobody does, but it was really disturbing to see something like that and such a nice neighborhood," James said, a neighbor living across the street.
What will the road to recovery look like?
"They're looking at possibly a rehab facility and then family and friends to help her with her recovery," Omura told KITV4, "I think it's going to be difficult because I think she might suffer from PTSD. She lives alone, and so we're all here to help and support her."