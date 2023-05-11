75-year-old man attacked with pellet gun

His father was shot in a similar way in late February when he was standing on his balcony, although that pellet hit his back and didn't leave as bad of a wound. This time, the attack was a bit more serious.
“It felt like this was a targeted experience, and now they’re just so fearful to even walk out of their house,” said Lawrence Chan. “Where it happened is a little garden area where he takes a quick walk or takes a breather, and he’s afraid to even go outside now. I just got off the phone now and he’s just super fearful, and my mom is, as well.”
Chan says his parents have lived in that complex for more than twenty years and that they keep to themselves.
“We can‘t even tell what the motive is behind it, other than it’s just an elderly defenseless man,” said Chan. “That’s why it's so questionable, the fear factors in there.”
When Chan’s father was first shot in February, his family chalked it up to a mistake from some kids with a BB gun–but now, they're determined to find out the motive behind this.
“My dad said this was louder than the previous time, so that’s why he was fearful,” added Chan. “He was like, what if this was a real firearm with bullets, so there’s real cause for concern now. The second big cause for concern is that whoever is doing this–what if they’re stepping it up, and they’re going to be shooting other folks?”
Chan's father was released from the hospital Thursday and is recovering from his wound. His family is currently working with Honolulu police to find out who may have been shooting these pellets, and they ask anyone who may have any information to contact HPD.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.