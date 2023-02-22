6 months after Hawai'i Island man goes missing, family, officials still not giving up hope

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
"I'm heartbroken...I have bad dreams. I fear that he's out there all alone," Connie said, sobbing.
After Fairbanks disappeared, the Hawaii Police Department (HPD) has put out four calls to the public for information on his whereabouts and followed up on several potential sightings, but nothing panned out.
Connie last heard from Fairbanks at around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2022, when he told her he was leaving their Kona home for the gym.
Throughout the day, Connie recalled she, "kept calling and texting (Fairbanks) and that's unusual for him to not respond to me."
Hours later, Connie received a call from a couple in the Honaunau area saying Fairbanks had signed off his car to them. The couple added that Fairbanks reportedly left a note with them containing his mother's number.
So, Connie and her other son went to the couple's location, but by then, Fairbanks was gone and didn't take any of his belongings with him, including his phone, wallet, and medication.
Fairbanks was being treated for bipolar disorder. Because of the amount of medication she found in Fairbanks' bag, Connie worries he may not have been taking it.
When Fairbanks was not taking his medication in the past, Connie said he suffered adverse effects.
"Hearing voices, sometimes seeing things," Connie recounted. "You're not supposed to stop that medication cold turkey."
According to Connie, Fairbanks struggled with substance abuse and was stressed shortly before his disappearance because the family's landlord told them they needed to vacate their home.
Now, six months later, Connie feels HPD has not done enough to find Fairbanks.
"They (HPD) keep telling me, 'Oh, they have their cases that they have to devote their time to.' Well this is my son," Connie asserted.
HPD Lt. Carrie Akina said the department has been "following up on every lead that we can. The case isn't closed, so it's still an active investigation. We want to find him."
Fairbanks is described as Caucasian, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with a mustache, goatee and brown eyes.
The 42-year-old also "has tattoos on his right arm and a half-sleeved, Asian-inspired black tattoo with red flowers on his lower left leg. He is known to frequent the Captain Cook and Kailua-Kona areas," according to a press release from HPD.
If you have any information on Fairbanks' whereabouts, call HPD's non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Anyone who wants to provide a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.