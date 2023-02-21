 Skip to main content
500 Maui Health Care Workers Prepare to Strike

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui health care workers reject offer and prepare for walk-out

Members of United Public Workers rally in December for better wages for health care workers on Maui.

WAILUKU-- Nearly 500 healthcare workers in Maui county are walking off the job Wednesday morning and going on strike at six o'clock AM.

Those who rejected the final offer from Maui Health include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, and cooks- working at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital.

