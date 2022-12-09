48-year-old Waikiki gunman shot and killed in police standoff

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
"Everything was fine. And one minute later there was a shooter inside the building -- just shooting," said Tim Nab, a student from the Netherlands living in Waikiki. "You know, it's crazy."
Nab and his foreign classmates learning English here waited 13 hours outside their temporary home at the Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites while police tried to persuade a man with a gun to come out of his room.
"This place is pretty dangerous. It can be dangerous," he said. "It's still paradise, but sometimes it can be scary."
"After an hours-long standoff that shut down several blocks of Waikiki yesterday, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man after he pointed a handgun at them here at the Ohia Waikiki hotel.
"We were hoping this incident did not result in loss of life," said Chief Joe Logan of the Honolulu Police Department. "This is not the outcome we wanted, but we are grateful that no one else was hurt."
Logan says officers were called in to help escort the man off the property, but when negotiators tried multiple times to communicate with him, he refused to respond.
He says officers first deployed a non-lethal round of shots, but the suspect still did not answer.
Shortly after midnight, officers sent a robot into the unit while they waited in the hallway and repeatedly ordered the man to come out.
The suspect finally walked out with his arms in the air, holding a handgun.
When ordered to stop and put the weapon down, he continued walking, pointing the gun towards the officers.
That's when two officers opened fire, striking him twice.
"All of our team members and guests at the Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites are safe after last night's events," said Rob Robinson, executive vice president of hotel manager Springboard Hospitality.
Before officers arrived, the man fired eight rounds inside the room, with at least one bullet hitting a police vehicle parked on the street.
"I think I saw him maybe flashing and pointing a gun at the officers, but he immediately retracted back into the into his unit," said Tattoo artist Kujo Dowd, who witnessed the ordeal.
The man -- who police declined to name -- was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where he died.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.