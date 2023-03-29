$43 million appropriated for improving Neal S. Blaisdell concert hall By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center will undergo a complete makeover to modernize the 64-year-old historic building. The City and County of Honolulu discussed a series of significant upgrades and renovations underway at the Neal S. Blaisdell concert hall, exhibition hall, and arena.$43 million has been appropriated for capital improvements at the facility. Renovations are underway for the Blaisdell arena, exhibition hall, and concert hall.The campus hosts Broadway shows, graduations, singers and comedians, and various other events.Over the years, the center has become outdated and in need of some updated to revitalize it.Blaisdell staff say the most important concern is updating safety elements.That means replacing fire protection elements, fixing the roof, and installing more effecting air conditioning units.The campus will also be spruced up-new floors, lighting, and modern designs will re-vamp the interior.The arena will undergo improvements to the structural performance grid and safety railings, replacement of the perimeter entry and exit doors, renovation to restrooms and dressing rooms. The anticipated closure is from May 2023 to November 2024. The Exhibition Hall and Hawaii suites will have the AC replaced, roof repaired, and updated to the concession kitchen.The anticipated closure for the Exhibition Hall is from July 2023 to August 2023 and from April 2023 to October 2023 for the Hawaii Suites.The Concert Hall will have improvements to the state performance grid structure, repairs to the concrete, and updates to the variety of fire suppression system and electrical upgrades.The anticipated closure date is from July 2023 to June 2024. The Events and Services Administrator for the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, Mary Lewis says these updates will make the facility feel more inviting to gests and performers. "It's home to so many people and even if they come for one event it does make a lasting memory" shares Lewis. Construction will require temporary closures of select venues and portions of the Blaisdell campus. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Neal S. Blaisdell Center Blaisdell Honolulu Hawaii Concert Hall Blaisdell Campus Blaisdell Arena Exhibition Hall Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Challenger explosion killed Hawaiʻi astronaut 36 years ago Updated Jan 28, 2022 Aging Well Aging Well: Kaneohe man has volunteered for elections for 40 years Updated Sep 20, 2022 Local Tuesday Weather: Mostly cloudy conditions with scattered windward and mauka showers Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local White House faces growing impatience on Capitol Hill as calls to help Ukraine get louder ahead of Zelensky's speech Mar 15, 2022 Local Army bomb techs respond after 'unexploded ordnance' washes up on Lanai beach Updated Apr 25, 2022 Business Amazon is raising the price of annual Prime memberships to $139 Feb 3, 2022 Recommended for you