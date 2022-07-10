400 million budgeted for new Aloha Stadium

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Out with the old and in with the new. 400 Million in funding is set up for a developer to capitalize on in constructing a new Aloha Stadium.
HALAWA-- The Aloha Stadium project has moved past a major hurdle.
Governor David Ige signed the state budget, leaving in place 400 million dollars for financing of the new Aloha Stadium in Halawa.
State Senator Glenn Wakai joined KITV in studio on Good Morning Hawaii. He says the project is now a step closer-- as the initial funding was not vetoed by Governor Ige.
Wakai hopes in 2 or 3 years the stadium could be a reality. Supply chain issue and labor issues are considering factors. There are also further steps ahead, such as an an environmental impact statement and an official request for proposals.
"And here it's kind of like 'Shark Tank.' We have 3 finalists. They will put on their best presentations. The state will make a choice. Whoever that lucky winner is, will be able to demolish the stadium, and hopefully by the tail end of 2023 we'll start construction," Wakai told Good Morning Hawaii.
Prospective tenants have been in discussions, including representatives from United Soccer League and Major League Rugby. Between the two, that would mean 40 dates booked out to complement the handful of HU football and high school football games the stadium would anticipate hosting.
Wakai explained that the budgeting represents cash on hand- as opposed to an attached bond measure and should be appealing to the prospective developer, who would be responsible for financing the rest.
"We are gonna have more Bruno Mars concerts, more Guns n' Roses. More monster Trucks, as I mentioned Soccer and Rugby. An assortment: Drone racing in the future stadium. Everything is on the table, e-sports as well. We are going to try to embrace the 21st century sports as well," Wakai said.