$4.75B Honolulu Budget Signed By Mayor Blangiardi

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mayor Rick Blangiardi today officially approved the city's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. A combined total of $4.75B was approved including $3.41 billion for the city's operating budget, and another $1.34B cleared to fund capital projects.
Most of the Mayor's budget requests on top priorities were met or surpassed by the Council's proposal. Some of the other big ticket items included in the approved budgets:
$100M to acquire land for affordable housing
Almost $600M public safety and health
$411M to fund mass transit programs
One of the items that received the most public scrutiny was the salary raises for council members, city government department heads, and members of the Mayor’s office.
“I've said all along and I've not blinked - The raises that were afforded our administration are well warranted and I'm proud and I'm happy for them,” said Blangiardi, who also noted raises were forgone the last 2 years. “You know a lot of people confuse the issue. They're looking at the salary amount or a percentage increase and not really understanding the enormous responsibility of what it takes to run this city. The dedication, the hard work... the countless hours over and above... I know [about all] that for a fact. Quite honestly I was surprised that they recommended that, but I was also very glad for our team. Because they have families too.”