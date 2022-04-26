 Skip to main content
328 Million Dollar Settlement Approved in Hawaiian Home Lands Law Suit

  • 0
The State has settled on the part of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to beneficiaries denied housing for decades.

HONOLULU-- A class action lawsuit dating back more than two decades is finally headed for a multimillion dollar settlement.

A vote by legislators has approved the figure of 328 million dollars to settle a class action law suit brought about by Native Hawaiians left on the waitlist between the years 1958 and 1988 for a housing lease.

2,700 plaintiffs who filed decades ago stand to benefit from the settlement against the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, which failed to deliver on the promise of leased homes for the Native Hawaiians participating in the class action.

Attorney for the plaintiffs, Carl Varady, credits current good will in the legislature and Governor's office.

"I think the big thing that changed was the Supreme Court's opinion at the end of 2020 ," Varady told KITV4. "Avenues the State had for appeal were exhausted and I think the hand writing was on the wall." 

Rep. Sylvia Luke noted, "We have had unprecedented revenues this year and that prompted a discussion between the state and claimants to come to a resolution."

DHHL oversees 203 thousand acres of land. The class action suit has been known as the "Kalima case" after plaintiff Leona Kalima. There are currently over 20 thousand of Native Hawaiian descent on the DHHL wait list.

Varady said calculations as to what claimants will receive can not be made at this time, as each recipient will receive an amount for damages based on the length of time they were kept on the waitlist rather than offered housing.

