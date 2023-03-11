30% of bills in state legislature survive cross-over day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Around 950 bills have survived the first crossover day this legislative session.
More than 3,100 bills were introduced in January by state lawmakers and roughly 30% of them are still alive.
Several of them moving through the legislature represent some hot topics in Hawaii, like homeless, housing, environmental concerns and more.
Among them is House Bill 1366. If passed into law, it will create a three-year pilot program to fly back those who spent their last dollars to live the homeless lifestyle in paradise.
Hawaii Lodging and Tourism gave testimony in their support to HB 1366. They added they have coordinated programs like this since 2014. They said they sent back 800 houseless people in Hawaii back to their family or a loved one on the mainland.
The key to their success was requiring someone to meet them on the other side instead of sending the individuals to be homeless somewhere else.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 362, if passed would permanently increase the conveyance tax for homes sold for more than $2 million. Funds will go towards land conservation, homeless services, and affordable housing.
"We're seeing people sell their homes and pay one of the lowest tax rates for a high cost city in the nation. We have to ask ourselves would it be fair for people who have done well in Hawaii investing in Hawaii to also invest in the people of Hawaii because this bill is 100% for the people of Hawaii," said Kenna Stormogipson, Director of Housing Policy at Hawaii Budget and Policy Center.
Stormogipson added permanent, increased funding is needed. She said in order to plan for the future and hire adequate staffing, temporary one-year funding is not going to cut it.
Aside from housing, food security is also on the table.
Senate Bill 460 is all about allocating funds to help the local food banks.
Leaders in this field said lack of access to nutritious locally grown foods is growing for families and individuals in the islands.
