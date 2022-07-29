2nd District race for Congress wide open second election in a row

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii has a long history of sending its members of Congress to Washington for long periods of the time - think leaders like Senators Daniel Inouye and Daniel Akaka and Congresswoman Patsy Mink.
When a young Congressman Kai Kahele was first elected to the 2nd District seat in 2020, many thought he would be next on that list.
Instead, with his decision to return home and run for Governor instead, it create another rare window in Hawaii politics for the second election in a row.
The 2nd Congressional District is the more rural of Hawaii's 2 seats - covering the windward side, North Shore, and west side of Oahu, as well as all 7 of the neighbor islands of Hawaii.
Two of the candidates who quickly jumped in to seize the opportunity are now both leading the Democratic field: State Rep. Patrick Branco from Kailua and Former State Sen. Jill Tokuda from Kaneohe. Tokuda switched from the crowded race for Lieutenant Governor to run for Congress instead.
On paper, the two are similar - both with experience as state lawmakers from Windward Oahu, and both ideologically progressive on many issues from climate change to healthcare and reproductive rights. Both say they're running because they view Hawaii at a tipping point because of our cost of living.
"I'm the current state representative for Kailua and Kaneohe Bay .. and I live in my grandma's sewing room, and I will never be able to buy a home in my own community, and that's a problem," Branco says.
"I can tell you as a mother of two teenage boys, you know I go home every night and I sit at the kitchen table and I eat dinner with them and I look out and I wonder, are they gonna be able to have a home in Hawaii," says Tokuda.
The main challenge is getting their name recognition out to voters, and both have been hitting the airwaves with ads highlighting their experiences - Branco as a former international diplomat and Tokuda as a small business owner and mom.
But there has also been a lot of outside spending in the race, including an attack ad from Vote Vets going after Tokuda over gun control, highlighting a B rating she was once given by the NRA during her time in the State Senate.
Branco says while the ad was not produced by his campaign, he does agree with it.
"We need bold leaders who are not willing to sway or not change, but bold leaders that are willing to take the tough issues and make change, and I think that's clear difference between my opponent and myself. I have taken action on ghost guns and ending gun violence," Branco says.
Tokuda believes the ad is misleading. She says she never sought the endorsement of the NRA, and says she is a strong supporter of gun control, and says many of Hawaii's strict gun laws were because of her work in the legislature.
"To me we should raise the age to 21, there is no reason why anyone should own an assault weapon, and high round ammunition, we should make sure that background checks are there and red flag laws shouldn't just be incentivized, it should be the law of the land," Tokuda says.
Tokuda and Branco are up against 4 other Democrats in the primary on August 13th.
The Democratic nominee will face one of two Republicans - 2020 GOP nominee Joe Akana, who lost the race to Kahele last time is trying again this time, first taking on Joe Webster on the GOP side.
The 2nd District seat is historically a safe blue seat. Kahele won with 63% of the vote in 2020, and the seat has never been represented by a Republican since its creation.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.