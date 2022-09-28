 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

22-year-old pretends finger is a gun in Honolulu stick-up attempt

  • Updated
  • 0

A failed robbery at Kewalo basin may have left some people laughing on social media-- but for a sales rep at Dive Oahu, it was a scary moment.
Suspect caught after fleeing the scene of failed robbery

The suspect fled the scene of the failed robbery on a moped, with his license plate caught on camera.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A suspected robber is in police custody for robbing an Oahu dive store with a "finger gun."

The attempted "stick-up" was all caught on surveillance footage.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred