22-year-old pretends finger is a gun in Honolulu stick-up attempt

Video shows the man with the handkerchief over his hand entering the dive shop in what appears to be a menacing situation.
The woman behind the chase register may look calm and collected, but she says her nerves were racing.
"He just said, open the register or I will shoot you- is what he said. And he was making his hand look like he had a gun. I believe he had a gun until the handkerchief was gone, and I realized he didn't," the sales associate told KITV.
It was early morning in the 7am hour at Dive Oahu on Ala Moana Blvd., that the cashier watched the man at first go for the register key, and succeed in swiping it.
But it was moments later when the young woman checked the hold-up man's gun hand, that she found out the whole thing was a ruse.
"Just kind of looked at him. Swatted at my hand I guess, was my first instinct. Then realized there was no gun there or anything," she said.
But the hapless robber persisted, not giving up the key once he was exposed.
"Kind of just looked at him. He grabbed my phone and I grabbed my phone back. Again in shock, I didn't know what to do," she added, noting that the situation was still shocking, "That's something you hope never really happens to you. And when you're in that situation, you're not really prepared for something like that. Yeah, then he just kind of ran away."
The assailant ran away to his moped, which the camera caught- license plate and all, in full view. It only took until the afternoon for police to catch the 22-year-old suspect and he was arrested. He is charged with 2nd degree robbery.
The sales associate says she wasn't really thinking about it all when she made contact with the man's hand. But she's glad acting on instinct didn't lead to anything worse.
"I am ultimately thankful that it didn't go the way it could have and that everybody was ok," the sales associate said.