2023 Hawaii Youth Poet Laureate announced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Maui Arts and Cultural Center announced in a livestreamed event that the Youth Poet Laureate has been presented to Corina Yi, a senior at Mililani High School.
As part of the event, the National Youth Poet Laureate was also announced, Salome Agbaroji.
The event included five performers throughout the state, the four finalists for the national Youth Poet Laureate, appearances and performances by several special guest judges, and culminating in the announcement of the young poet selected to be the state’s third Youth Poet Laureate and this year’s national Youth Poet Laureate.
Additional youth poets who had qualified as finalists are Malia Cole of Carden Academy on Maui, Alicia Pearson, Esther Chan, Julia Leong, Katherine (Kate) Taylor, and Rachel Waggoner of O‘ahu’s Punahou School, and junior laureates Mikaela Cooper of Maui’s Seabury Hall, Vaiva Peroff of Waikiki Elementary and Korion Williams of O‘ahu’s Stevenson Middle School.
The National Youth Poet Laureate Program celebrates young poets who exhibit a commitment to artistic excellence, civic engagement, youth leadership and social justice.
"It really highlights the voices, stories, and concerns and dreams of the young people, of today we live in a world where we don't always get to hear from the young people directly" shares the education director of MACC, Moira Pirsch.