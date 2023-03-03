 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 Eddie Aikau female surfers honored on Girl's Day

  • Updated
  • 0

Andrea Moller, Emily Erickson, Justine Dupont, Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric and Paige Alms -- made history at Waimea Bay this winter at the Eddie Big Surf Competition.

On Oahu .. The city honored six of the most talented women in big wave surfing on Friday at Honolulu City Hall.  Andrea Moller, Emily Erickson, Justine Dupont, Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric and Paige Alms -- made history at Waimea Bay earlier this year.

One of the world's most renowned, longstanding surfing competitions, the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, featured women competing against the men for the first time ever.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Reporter

Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred