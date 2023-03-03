2023 Eddie Aikau female surfers honored on Girl's Day

On Oahu .. The city honored six of the most talented women in big wave surfing on Friday at Honolulu City Hall. Andrea Moller, Emily Erickson, Justine Dupont, Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric and Paige Alms -- made history at Waimea Bay earlier this year.
One of the world's most renowned, longstanding surfing competitions, the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, featured women competing against the men for the first time ever.
Professional surfer Paige Alms said, "Everything comes down to one day, for an event like this, it's such a prestigious event, it doesn't happen very often, a lifetime of putting in blood, sweat and tears."
Pro surfer Keala Kennelly told KITV4, "You know when you're a little kid, I would dream I could be in The Eddie one day, but as a little girl there were no women in The Eddie, I didn't think it'd be a possibility for me - when I got that call that I was going to be the first female invitee, I didn't think I'd see that in my lifetime, and the fact I was that woman, it's one of the biggest honors of my career."
The sister of the race's founder Myra Aikau said, "The contest was a very huge success as you know, and the women, I've gotten to know them throughout the years, we've had some challenges and stuff, but now we're all like one happy family, and the contest it was so huge this year."
Friday's event honoring the surfers was held on Girl's Day in Hawaii and Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the city provided plaques for the six female competitors of the 2023 'Eddie'.
The Eddie Aikau invite - requires consistent waves of 20 feet or larger - for surfers prepared to conquer virtually anything in their wake.
