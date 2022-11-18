 Skip to main content
2 Maui Men Await Hate Crime Sentencing for Attack on Homeowner

A remote Maui village was the scene of a 2014 beating, now deemed a hate crime against a white home owner. 

MAUI-- While a jury in Oahu found two men guilty on hate crime charges for the attack of a white homeowner, the 4 bedroom house still sits dilapidated by the oceanside.

Nestled in the mountainside, the remote Maui village is reachable only by the twists and turns of Kahekili Highway. The property of the attack victim, Christopher Kunzelman, is reachable only through the Kaonohi family property, which is fenced off with clear signage of a private road.

