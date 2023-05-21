17-year-old boy shot dead at Makaha Beach-suspect has not been identified

Multimedia Journalist
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead at Makaha Beach Park in Waianae early Sunday morning.
HPD arrived to the scene at around 1AM and that's when the teen was pronounced dead.
HPD has not identified the suspect- the murder investigation is ongoing.
Family and friends of the the boy were at the scene all throughout the morning. They were emotional and in disbelief over what happened to their loved one.
His father, Miguel Boswell Agoo, along with family members say they want answers as to who did this and why.
"Asking the public or anyone if they know anything to step forward, even if the shooters if there's any love in your heart to step forward" shares Agoo.
His family does not wish to release his name at this time.
