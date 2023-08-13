'17 of us lost our homes': Lahaina firefighter family loses house, businesses to blaze

LAHAINA (KITV) -- The Lahaina fire left thousands displaced, including those still fighting on the front lines.
Maui firefighters Aina Kohler and her husband Jonny Varona have battled countless blazes, but none like the fire that ended up taking their own home and businesses.
“I think there’s 18 firefighters that live in Lahaina,” explained Kohler. “17 of us lost our homes.”
Kohler was on the front lines the day the fire broke out, battling the flames and helping rescue people who were trapped in Lahaina.
“Honestly it was just like an apocalypse, or like Armageddon,” she described. “It was just fire and black everywhere. I’m from Lahaina and I’ve never felt anything like it.”
Kohler described firefighters having to make their way through town through downed telephone poles, trying to get as many people out as they could.
“We found so many. Just trying and feeling really helpless. It was horrid.”
Up against relentless winds, the fast moving flames engulfed home after home, and building after building.
Kohler witnessed two of her fellow firefighters lose their homes while helping battle the blaze.
“They watched their homes burn as they fought the fire for other homes in their neighborhood,” she explained. “That hit really hard. I was like ‘Oh my god. You guys just watched your house burn down.”
Kohler stuck to her mission to save lives, even as her house burned to the ground.
“You can see it from the road and I would check on it every time we drove by and it held up for a while, until I was like oh yep there it went,”
Kohler said her and her husband’s home was one of the last to burn down.
By the time flames reached her home, firefighters had run out of water.
“That was honestly the most disheartening thing of my life. I felt the supply and I’m like it’s limp. Just leaving a house to burn because we don’t have enough water is like something I’ve never experienced before. Embers would fly and I'd be like 'oh I'll just go get the garden hose, and there was no water in the garden hose.”
Kohler said there were times she didn’t think she’d make it out alive.
“It was super hot, and we had to hide behind the engine,” she explained. “A house would flash and it would just be a big black cloud coming at you. I’ve never experienced anything like that so for me, I thought a few times well here we go I hope this isn’t it."
Though her family lost everything including their home, their surf school business, coffee shop, and a 45-year-old boat build by her dad, Kohler’s grateful her family is safe, and she has a job to go back to.
“There’s people working overtime, people who’s houses have burned down are coming in, people who have lost loved ones are coming in and they're working extra,” explained Varona. “So we’re not doing anything heroic. We’re doing our job and we’re doing it for the town that we live in and the town she grew up in.”
“We’re all in the same boat,” said Kohler. “We’re nothing special you know?”
On Friday, the couple found one of their two cats wandering near their home safe, with burnt paws and covered in ash.
They're grateful to have found temporary housing in Napili, and stress the importance of people opening up their homes and even lending extra cars to those displaced.
“We honestly don’t need anything right now,” said Kohler. “We need for our community to feel safe. That’s my need. For my kids' friends to have a place to go to say that’s their own.”
“It’s not just firefighters that were out there risking their lives to help people,” explained Varona. “It was the community. Everybody down there understood what was happening. You couldn’t just let people die without trying to help them.”
“If you have a second home here, if you have a third home here, open it up,” said Kohler. “You see this beauty that comes out of this. There’s people sharing, there’s people taking care. People need a place where they can feel safe in order to start healing.”
To contribute to a GoFundMe page that's been set up to help Aina, Jonny, and their two kids, click here.