$17 million investment will go to increase climate resilience at marine sanctuary on Maui

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
A 17-million dollar investment has been awarded to the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.
The funds were allocated by the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as part of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
Established nearly 3 decades ago, the sanctuary has served as the primary protection facility for the thousands of humpback whales who travel to the warm waters of Hawaii each and every year.
However in it's beach front location, off the shores of Kihei on Maui, the sanctuary has recently been subject to a myriad of climate change related damages.
Heavy upland flooding and powerful storms have hindered the sites operations during the winter months.
This investment will give sanctuary staff the ability to pursue climate resilient solutions for the facility. Plans for site regrading and building reconfiguration, are already in the works, to better equip the property to fast flowing rainwaters and wind impacts.
Staff say the improvements will ensure the longevity of operation at the facility, because as it stands now conditions are too unpredictable to provide the reliable and invaluable research the center is known for.
"These storms are coming in the winter," explained Kim Hum, the Sanctuary's Superintendent. "That's when the whales are here, that's when our staff are supposed to be out on boats, either doing research or if there's an entangled whale, we're the first responders. If we're closed down, or the facility is closed down because of the storm impacts, then we're focused on that and not where we should be."
The 17-million dollars, headed to the Maui facility, remains just a fraction of the total 3.3-Billion dollar federal investment to increase climate resilience and replace aging NOAA facilities.
Still in the early planning phase for how to utilize the funding, staff with the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Sanctuary project renovations will be in the final stages and hopefully completed by 2025.