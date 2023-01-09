 Skip to main content
$10M grant program to begin for Oahu's small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, many small businesses were forced to close and many of the ones that did survive -- are barely hanging on.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three years after the pandemic crushed thousands of Hawaii businesses, wedding planner Tessa Gomes says she still hasn't been able to qualify for any financial aid until now.

Relief is on the way for hundreds of businesses that suffered significant losses during the pandemic -- many of them still struggling to stay afloat.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

An error occurred