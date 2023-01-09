$10M grant program to begin for Oahu's small businesses impacted by COVID-19

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three years after the pandemic crushed thousands of Hawaii businesses, wedding planner Tessa Gomes says she still hasn't been able to qualify for any financial aid until now.
Relief is on the way for hundreds of businesses that suffered significant losses during the pandemic -- many of them still struggling to stay afloat.
"A lot of people ended up taking out loans. They took out second mortgages on their houses to keep their businesses afloat," said Gomes, who runs Fred and Kate Events. "So while we are busy, and we're building up again, we're still trying to get back some of that money or try to catch up to all of the debt that we have."
While restaurants and brick-and-mortar stores previously qualified for pandemic programs, for entrepreneurs without storefronts, Gomes says, "This is the first grant that a lot of us will be able to actually qualify for. So it's big news for our industry."
The City and County of Honolulu in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii will be distributing $10 million in grants, ranging from $15,000 to $50,000.
"What we just experienced over the last couple of years with COVID had an impact in ways that really have yet to be calculated," said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. "So we look at every single opportunity we can on an ongoing basis to help our economic recovery."
And the money is sorely needed.
"I can recount so many heartbreaking conversations with my colleagues that had drained their savings or had maxed out their credit cards just to keep their businesses afloat," added Joseph Esser of Joseph Esser Photography.
Eligible small businesses include those with less than 500 employees impacted by Covid-19. At least one owner must be a Hawaii resident doing business on Oahu and current on their federal, state and city taxes.
The businesses also must be operating since 2019 or earlier and have a 25% or greater loss in net income between 2019 and 2021.
The city will begin taking applications from 400 small businesses on Jan. 30.
