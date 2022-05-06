100% of Kupuna in Honolulu are fully vaccinated

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The state of Hawaii reached a huge milestone. 100% of our kūpuna in the city and county of Honolulu are now fully vaccinated. According to the State Department of Health, all residents 65 and older on Oahu received their initial vaccines.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi largely pays this success to the Kūpuna Vaccination Outreach also known as KVOG, a coalition of over 50 organizations dedicated to vaccine access for our kūpuna .
He held a ceremony at Honolulu Hale and declared May 6,2022 to be "KVOG" Day.
KVOG's efforts included coordinating with local clinics to provide more than 10,000 vaccines to low income senior centers and adult day cares across Oahu. The organization also helped create a Kūpuna Call Center to create COVID vaccine registration for those kūpuna without internet access.
"There were many challenges, even verbal challenges, however there was one common language when it came to our kupuna, fear and uncertainty. We know that our kupuna was the most vulnerable and KVOG did an amazing job to make sure they were being served the way the deserved,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.