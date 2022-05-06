 Skip to main content
100% of Kupuna in Honolulu are fully vaccinated

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The state of Hawaii reached a huge milestone. 100% of our kūpuna in the city and county of Honolulu are now fully vaccinated. According to the State Department of Health, all residents 65 and older on Oahu received their initial vaccines.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi largely pays this success to the Kūpuna Vaccination Outreach also known as KVOG, a coalition of over 50 organizations dedicated to vaccine access for our kūpuna .

He held a ceremony at Honolulu Hale and declared May 6,2022 to be "KVOG" Day.

mayor blangiardi

KVOG's efforts included coordinating with local clinics to provide more than 10,000 vaccines to low income senior centers and adult day cares across Oahu. The organization also helped create a Kūpuna Call Center to create COVID vaccine registration for those kūpuna without internet access.

"There were many challenges, even verbal challenges, however there was one common language when it came to our kupuna, fear and uncertainty. We know that our kupuna was the most vulnerable and KVOG did an amazing job to make sure they were being served the way the deserved,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

