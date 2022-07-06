$1 million pedestrian safety renovations begin

It all started with a concerned mother, forced to face five lanes of vehicle traffic, trying to walk her two young daughters to the neighborhood park.
"I almost got hit three times, and then I thought okay that's enough and this just doesn't make sense," explained Kakaako resident, Karen Mae Cheung.
A designated pedestrian crosswalk was painted over more than 12 months ago.
Since then, increased concern as to resident safety has been ever growing.
"Especially to someone like Karen, who has two little girls and uses this crosswalk multiple times throughout the day, along with the elderly, along with folks with dogs, it's just such an important need," added Jeanne Datz Rice.
And those calls now answered in the form of a 1 million dollar community improvement plan.
Funded by the city and the Hawaii Community Development Authority, phase one of the approved two part renovation will immediately reinstate the crosswalk and set up a temporary pedestrian refuge space.
In the months to come, more permanent fixtures will add flashing safety beacons and a raised island.
Spearheads of the project say, in more ways than one, this proposal has fostered a new sense of unification.
"It's very powerful and yet is actually very simple. Cause it's actually everyday people coming together and voicing one concern. We have a very tight and close family community more than we thought. You know we're not as separated and different than we are. When we are parents, when we are families, you know we all come together and it's very easy." Cheung continued.
That sense of community is only expected to stregthen as the proposal also details plans of a new dog park-- installed at Kolowalu Park-- adjacent to the new cross walk.