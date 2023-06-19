 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 killed and almost 2 dozen injured in overnight storms in Mississippi, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado Damage

Daylight Monday reveals extensive tornado damage in Louin, Mississippi.

(CNN) At least one person was killed and nearly two dozen injured in severe weather that swept Sunday night through Jasper County, Mississippi, emergency management officials said, as more than 50 million across the Southeast on Monday face the threat of more severe weather, possibly including tornadoes in some places.

A storm system spawned a reported tornado late Sunday in Mississippi, leaving injuries and structural damage around Bay Springs and Louin in Jasper County, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate.

Ruins

Ruins remain Monday after overnight storms in Louin, Mississippi.
Storm clouds

Storm clouds move Sunday above Beaver, Oklahoma.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred