Nate Bargatze's 'Average American' Tour Takes Maui & Oahu

Nate Bargatze makes Blaisdell debut

Nate Bargatze's July 23rd show at the Blaisdell marks his live performance debut on Oahu.

HONOULU-- Nate Bargatze's Netflix comedy special dubs the mainland comic the 'Greatest Average American.' Yet, his sets were born of years of grind in New York City's extraordinary comedy scene.

Prior to the big stage success that has led Bargatze to a weekend at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center followed by the Blaisdell Concert Hall, the comedian found himself in odd jobs, working position from 'utility meter reader' to 'mattress mover.' 

