NASA captures 'jack-o'-lantern' image of the sun

NASA captures 'jack-o'-lantern' image of the sun

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind streams out into space.

 NASA/GSFC/SDO

A NASA observatory captured what appeared to be a jack-o'-lantern-esque smile on the sun's surface, showing what are actually splotches on the sun's surface that are cooler than the surrounding areas.

The image, taken by NASA's space-based Solar Dynamics Observatory, was shared by the space agency on social media last week and prompted an outpouring of responses weighing in on what the pattern of erratic dark spots resembled.

