Multimodal Mondays: E-Bike

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The Hawai'i Department of Transportation has introduced an E-Bike and E-Moped Rebate Program to help community members be more multimodal and relieve traffic on the road.
Jason Howie (Kaimuki Resident) shared, “I’ve been using my E-Bike for four or five years or so. I do use this as my main mode of transportation. It’s easy to get around. I don’t have to worry about traffic and I still get some exercise in...” He shared the range of places he travels on his E-Bike. “Whether that’s to the gym, whether that’s to go to the beach and get to Kaimuki, to Ala Moana in 15 minutes, it’s real special.”
Ed Sniffen (Director, State of Hawai'i Department of Transportation) shared the state’s effort to encourage multimodal transportation. “The state is really excited about our new program that came up from our legislative session last year that allows us to subsidize E-Bikes and E-Mopeds up to $500 or 20% of the purchase price for residents here.” The goal is to, “expand the transportation choices of people, especially if you can’t afford it.” Ed shared that on Oahu, “We are so vehicle centric. We have 75% of our jobs in Downtown Honolulu. These E-Bikes and E-Mopeds help extend the range that you could travel without jumping in your vehicle.”
As an avid E-Bike user, Jason described the common features you can find on this mode of transportation. “Most E-Bikes, you can go anywhere from 15 to 25 miles an hour. There’re hydraulic brakes. All the things that I need to feel really safe and comfortable.” For the road, Jason explained, “there are a ton of bike lanes throughout the city, but there are some parts of the city where bikes have full use of the road and that is a little bit more uncomfortable.”
To combat this problem, Ed explained, “...the state’s been pushing forward on our Bike Plan Refresh to make sure that we focus on critical transportation needs throughout the state. We focused on those areas to make sure we can reconnect our systems, make sure it’s consistent, and continuous and safe for everybody.”
Jason shared, “For folks who are thinking about using E-Bikes as a main mode of transportation, I would say do it. Whether that’s here or Kailua, there’s plenty of spaces and ways that using E-Bikes to get around in those locations can be helpful to the environment, but also good for you.”
