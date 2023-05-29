 Skip to main content
Multimodal Mondays: E-Bike

The Hawai'i Department of Transportation has introduced an E-Bike and E-Moped Rebate Program to help community members be more multimodal and relieve traffic on the road.

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The Hawai'i Department of Transportation has introduced an E-Bike and E-Moped Rebate Program to help community members be more multimodal and relieve traffic on the road.

Jason Howie (Kaimuki Resident) shared, “I’ve been using my E-Bike for four or five years or so. I do use this as my main mode of transportation. It’s easy to get around. I don’t have to worry about traffic and I still get some exercise in...” He shared the range of places he travels on his E-Bike. “Whether that’s to the gym, whether that’s to go to the beach and get to Kaimuki, to Ala Moana in 15 minutes, it’s real special.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

An error occurred