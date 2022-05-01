National small business week kicks off

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
During National Small Business Week, business owners in Hawaii want to get the word out that supporting local shops is the easiest and most affordable way to support the economy.
“Death by Scrapbooking” is a pop shop in Windward Mall selling locally-made cards and crafts. Owner, Stefanie Ontai says she supports local artists by allowing them to share their products in her store.
“Being a small business in Hawaii, not everything can be made here. We do have to outsource some products but at the same time, when you shop local, you know where your money is going,” said Ontai.
After Ohana Hale Marketplace was shut down to build a luxury condo, Genova Hawaiian Jewelry relocated to Ala Moana. Owner, Diana Genova, said she views the move as a positive but says business is currently slow.
"When we were in Ohana, it was a really nice concept because all locals are shopping with us. Our prices are low. It was a community we had over there but unfortunately because of big corporations, we were forced to move out,” said Genova.
Genova says it’s crucial to support local business now more than ever.
“Some of us are fortunate enough to find a location like we did, but some of them had to be shut down. We feel blessed that we are here. we don’t know anybody yet and a lot of our customers don’t know we’re out here. However, we are trying our best to stay afloat,” said Genova.
Both business owners say they go out of their way to keep prices affordable which includes only partnering with local vendors that will also build community.