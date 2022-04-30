Minimum wage boost cause child care cost to increase

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii lawmakers will vote on a pair of bills this week that would see minimum wage increase to $18 an hour. The rate would first go up to $12 an hour in October and reach $18 by the year 2026.
“It would be great if the state could raise the minimum wage. I’m sure it would help people all around and help the community as a whole,” said Nikki Akimseu, parent and YMCA member.
However, boosting wages will also cause child care costs to increase. CEO and President of the YMCA Greg Waibel, says they are looking at numerous places where that price adjustment can be made at the organization.
“We support the dignity of all humans and we’re super proud to make sure that as a human services organization, we’re supporting those that need a living wage. While we’re excited, we are concerned as a business how we’re going to figure this out,” said Waibel.
THE YMCA is looking at additional resources such as fundraising, grants, and a possibility of increasing the program rates.
He says they are in their early stages but they are working closely with the DOE, the city and state over the course of time to 2026.
“All of this does have an impact on our business. I think the yearly rate increase is helpful to us as employers. It gives us more time to figure it out,” said Waibel.
The program offers scholarships to all individuals on their ability or inability to pay. Officials at YMCA say they are used to making adjustments to make services affordable for everyone who wants to participate.