Most Summer Fun spots on Oahu are full but a few still have openings

HONOLULU (KITV4) - School let out Friday and most summer child care programs are full.
YMCA and the city said there are some organizations still taking kids.
a manager at YMCA Honolulu said there is around 70 families on Oahu on its waitlists. Registration for the locations that are still taking in families will stay open for the rest of the summer.
Lisa Ontai added this year, many families signed up as early as possible.
"There are still a few spots that are still open. I would say these spots are in Kaimuki. We have a site at the Nuuanu Congregational Church and Ewa,” said Lisa Ontai, Vice President of Marketing and Mission Advancement at YMCA of Honolulu.
Ontai urges parents to take this summer seriously and keep their children physically and mentally engaged.
She understands the frustration of those who remain on the waitlist and encourages parents to look into not only the locations that are still open but also summer camps and overnight stays.
YMCA offers after hour care on top of half day childcare.
"Summer camps are a really great opportunity. Looking into summer camp programs, I think we need more of that on the island, supporting them is really useful. I think they’re underrated on the island as opposed to the mainland,” said Allen King, Hawaii Kai resident.
One parent of three young boys told KITV4 finding the right place has been challenging so far.
"Luckily I have daycare for my two boys but the third one who’s school is out right now and getting a place for him at summer fun is a problem. Every place is filled up or they can only offer one week," said Erick Ochola, Kapolei resident.
Lisa Ontai adds the YMCA can take in additional children if it can find more teachers and staffing.
The YMCA is doing what it calls “instant hires” especially for junior leaders. It is accommodating any type of interview anytime, anywhere.
This includes in person, zoom and over the phone to get new hires on board.