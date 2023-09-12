 Skip to main content
Morgues overwhelmed in Libya as rescuers search for thousands missing after flood

(CNN) — Libya is racing to bury its dead as bodies pile up in the streets of Derna, the northern coastal city devastated by flooding after a torrential downpour smashed through two dams, washing homes into the sea.

Morgues are full in hospitals that remain out of service despite the desperate need to treat survivors of a disaster that has far so killed at least 5,000 people, according to hospital staff and officials from Libya’s eastern parliament-backed government.

CNN’s Hamdi Alkhshali, Kareem El Damanhoury, Celine Alkhaldi, Mostafa Salem, Mohammed Tawfeeq, AnneClaire Stapleton, Catherine Nicholls, Hande Atay Alam and Sharon Braithwaite contributed to this report.

