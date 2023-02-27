Monday Evening Weather - Strong Winds Extend the State's Wind Advisory

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MOST
ISLANDS...
.A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands
will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind
speeds will exceed advisory threshold across many parts of the
state at least through Wednesday.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) A strong high far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will drive windy trades across local waters into Thursday. Expect generous rainfall over windward and mountain areas of all islands through the week, with less rainfall over leeward areas. Rainfall will especially favor East Maui and windward slopes of the Big Island as an upper low lingers just east of Hilo. Wind speeds will decrease Friday into Saturday as a front approaches from the northwest.
Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Kauai Leeward, Kauai Mountains, Waianae Coast, Central Oahu, Waianae Mountains, Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Koolau Leeward, Molokai, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Kipahulu, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island North.
Rough sea conditions in response to strong trade winds that will also generate large surf along exposed east-facing shores through the week. East-facing shore surf will remain up due to these strong winds over and far upstream of the islands. Surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day along north and west-facing shores, with only a small, medium period west northwest swell expected to arrive Friday into the weekend. Surf will remain small along south-facing shores with just wind swell wrapping into more eastern exposed areas.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, South Haleakala, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
Gale Warning until 6 PM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.