 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MOST
ISLANDS...

.A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands
will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind
speeds will exceed advisory threshold across many parts of the
state at least through Wednesday.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui and Oahu.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Monday Evening Weather - Strong Winds Extend the State's Wind Advisory

  • Updated
  • 0

wetaher for monday evening and tuesday morning

HONOLULU (KITV4) A strong high far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will drive windy trades across local waters into Thursday. Expect generous rainfall over windward and mountain areas of all islands through the week, with less rainfall over leeward areas. Rainfall will especially favor East Maui and windward slopes of the Big Island as an upper low lingers just east of Hilo. Wind speeds will decrease Friday into Saturday as a front approaches from the northwest.

Wind Advisory

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Kauai Leeward, Kauai Mountains, Waianae Coast, Central Oahu, Waianae Mountains, Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Koolau Leeward, Molokai, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Kipahulu, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island North.

8-day

Monday Evening Surf and Marine Alerts
marine

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred