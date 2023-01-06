 Skip to main content
McCarthy elected House speaker after days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes

McCarthy elected House speaker after days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes

Kevin McCarthy, center, is locked in a fight for his political future as the California Republican attempts to win the votes he needs to become speaker of the US House of Representatives in what has now become the longest contest in 164 years.

Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker in the early hours of Saturday morning -- a major victory for the California Republican that elevates him to a powerful position leading the GOP majority in the chamber and an outcome that followed days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes.

To secure the gavel, McCarthy and his allies worked to chip away at the opposition he faced from a bloc of hardline conservatives in what ultimately became the longest contest in 164 years.

