Massive Hurricane Lee prompts tropical storm and hurricane watches for coastal New England as threat grows

Hurricane Lee’s threat to portions of New England and Atlantic Canada is growing, with a track closer to the coast becoming more likely and a massive wind field which could reach these areas regardless of where the storm finally tracks later this week and this weekend.

(CNN) — Hurricane and tropical storm watches are in effect for coastal New England as Hurricane Lee threatens to deliver a blow to parts of the region as well as Atlantic Canada later this week and into the weekend.

The massive storm was churning about 380 miles south-southwest of Bermuda, according to a 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

