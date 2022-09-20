Man escapes from Honolulu police while being medically cleared at hospital; getaway driver arrested

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are on the lookout for a man who escaped from custody after being arrested for violating a temporary restraining order.
Honolulu Police officers (HPD) arrested 27-year-old Sky Brede just after 3 a.m. for violating a family court protective order. After his arrest, police said they took Brede to Queen’s West Hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to jail.
When leaving the hospital, police said Brede took off running toward a waiting getaway car. An officer chased Brede and fought with him as he tried to get into the getaway car. The driver of the getaway car and two other people inside the vehicle pushed the officer out as it sped away. The officer fell out of the car and suffered minor injuries, according to the report.
While investigating this incident, police found the getaway car and the driver – later identified as 47-year-old Eric Yamaguchi. He was arrested on complaints of first-degree facilitating an escape and first-degree assault on a police officer.
The other two passengers that reportedly helped push the officer out of the car have not been identified. It is unclear if they will face any charges.
Brede remains at large. Police say he is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area and Waipahu areas. Anyone with information about this incident, or on Brede’s whereabouts, is asked to call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
