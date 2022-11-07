 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lottery officials announce winning numbers for record Powerball jackpot after Monday's drawing was delayed

  • 0
Lottery officials announce winning numbers for record Powerball jackpot after Monday's drawing was delayed

Powerball players should hold on to their tickets through Tuesday morning, when the winning numbers for the largest lottery jackpot ever are expected to be announced after Monday night's drawing was delayed, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

 CNN

Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols.

The winning numbers, which were announced Tuesday morning, are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

CNN's Shawn Nottingham and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred