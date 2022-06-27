 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A long period south swell is peaking this morning and will
continue to produce advisory level surf today. The swell is
expected to decline late this afternoon through tonight, though
another pulse of south swell should keep south shore surf
elevated through Tuesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige to announce which bills he plans to veto

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii State Capitol
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – At a press conference set for Monday afternoon, Gov. David Ige will announce which bills, passed by the Hawaii legislature this session, he intends to veto.

Hawaii lawmakers passed 343 bills during the session. One bill that has been highly scrutinized is the bail reform bill, House Bill 1567.

HB 1567 states that "any defendant arrested, charged, and held for a traffic offense, violation, nonviolent petty misdemeanor offense, nonviolent misdemeanor offense, or nonviolent class C felony offense shall be ordered by the court to be released on the defendant's own recognizance at arraignment and plea," with some exceptions.

Since it passed in the legislature, all four of Hawaii’s mayors and the state police officer's union have spoken out against it. The measure's original author has also reversed his position.

It is unclear if HB 1567 is one of the bill’s Gov. Ige will veto. The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Office at the Capitol.

KITV4 will live stream Gov. Ige’s announcement on KITV.com and the KITV4 Facebook page.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

