Hawaii Gov. David Ige gives 2022 State of Address

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige is set to give the 2022 State of the State Address from the State Capitol with the shadow of coronavirus and economic uncertainty still looming large.
Ige is expected to touch on a range of topics facing the state – none larger than the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant.
Nearly all facets of everyday life is impacted by the pandemic, including community health, education and student support, tourism, the economy and overall recovery.
“I have three goals this year: To continue to steer us through the pandemic, to strengthen our families and communities, and to move toward full economic recovery. With your help, I know we can accomplish all three,” Ige said.
This is a developing story.