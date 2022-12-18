Dozens injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence before landing in Honolulu

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
tonight through Monday, especially over and downwind of
terrain. Additionally, all areas will be susceptible to strong
winds within heavy showers.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front is moving rapidly toward the main Hawaiian
Islands. Expect periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through Monday night. Although individual showers will tend
to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds will steadily increase tonight, reaching
30 to 35 kt Monday morning. Seas building to 15 to 20 feet
tonight, potentially higher on Monday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dozens of people were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence before landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Sunday.
The call came in at 11:06 a.m. The flight, HA35, experienced the severe turbulence roughly 30 minutes outside of Honolulu.
On scene, paramedics and emergency medical technicians with both Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and American Medical Response (AMR) treated 36 patients, of those 20 patients, ranging from adults to a 14-month old, were taken to the hospital.
Officials confirmed 11 patients were taken to the hospital in serious condition and nine patients were taken in stable condition.
Patients’ injuries included serious head injury, lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness.
Hawaii transportation officials and officials with Hawaiian Airlines have scheduled a press conference at 3:45 p.m.
A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the following stamen about this incident:
“Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35, an Airbus A330, reported severe turbulence with injuries to crew and passengers on its flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 10:35 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, Dec. 18.”
The FAA is investigating this incident and says it will post a preliminary report, usually the next business day.
This is a developing story. Stay with KITV for updates.
