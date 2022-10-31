 Skip to main content
Affirmative Action Quiz: What factors should impact college admissions?

  • Updated
Graduation Generic
Patcharanan/Adobe Stock

Colleges and universities may consider these factors when deciding student admissions.

Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions.

High school grades

Scores on standardized tests

Scores on standardized tests

Community service

Community service

First in family to go to college

First in family to go to college

Athletic ability

Athletic ability

Race or ethnicity

Race or ethnicity

Whether a relative attended the college

Whether a relative attended the college

Gender

Gender

Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions.

An error occurred