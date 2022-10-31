Affirmative Action Quiz: What factors should impact college admissions? By KITV Web Staff Oct 31, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Patcharanan/Adobe Stock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colleges and universities may consider these factors when deciding student admissions.Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions. High school grades Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions. You voted: Major Factor Minor Factor No Factor At All Vote View Results Back Scores on standardized tests Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions. You voted: Major Factor Minor Factor No Factor At All Vote View Results Back Community service Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions. You voted: Major Factor Minor Factor No Factor At All Vote View Results Back First in family to go to college Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions. You voted: Major Factor Minor Factor No Factor At All Vote View Results Back Athletic ability Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions. You voted: Major Factor Minor Factor No Factor At All Vote View Results Back Race or ethnicity Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions. You voted: Major Factor Minor Factor No Factor At All Vote View Results Back Whether a relative attended the college Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions. You voted: Major Factor Minor Factor No Factor At All Vote View Results Back Gender Select whether each of the following should be a major factor, minor factor, or not a factor in college admissions. You voted: Major Factor Minor Factor No Factor At All Vote View Results Back Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Links Mentioned Affirmative Action Quiz: What factors should impact college admissions? Updated 17 min ago Local TheBus increasing fares starting July 1 Updated Jun 3, 2022 Recommended for you