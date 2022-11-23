Latest weekly jobless claims jump to 240,000

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING AFFECTING ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to sweep down the island chain from
tonight through Thanksgiving Day, bringing a period of showers to
all islands. More significantly, strong northeast winds will
develop after the front passes, resulting in a period of very
windy conditions for all islands. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these strong and
gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree
branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to
drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Also be
prepared for power outages. Please consider moving any planned
outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor
holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with
these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high
surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing
shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 PM HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up
to 40 kt and seas building to 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A job seeker meets with a recruiter during the Healthcare Academy career and training fair outside of the Chase Center on June 03, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
First-time weekly claims for unemployment benefits jumped to 240,000 for the week ended November 19, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Labor. That's a sharp increase of 17,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised tally of 222,000, and surpasses economists' expectations of 225,000.
It's the highest weekly total since August 13, according to Labor Department data.
Continuing claims, which count people who have filed for jobless aid for at least two weeks in a row, rose to 1.55 million for the week ending November 12, notching an eight-month high.
The number of unemployment claims have been hovering near historic lows due to a labor market that has remained considerably tight,even as workers flooded back after the end of pandemic-era lockdowns.
Yet, those layoffs aren't necessarily reflected in last week's claims, as many of the tech industry's workers are covered by severance payments, said Eugenio Alemán, chief economist for Raymond James. Alemán said he's looking for signs of a broad-based increase in claims from other industries, in which workers aren't typically covered by severance payments.
"And that is still not happening today," he said.
Weekly jobless claims are volatile -- especially around the holidays -- and frequently revised, economists for Oxford Economics wrote in a note Wednesday.
"Therefore, we don't read too much into the larger-than-anticipated drop in claims," they wrote.
On average, weekly initial jobless claims have been below 215,000 this year. And while the 240,000 in claims for last week is an increase from that average, it is still below the 250,000 weekly claims consistent with a good economy and far below the 300,000-plus consistent with recession, Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's analytics, wrote via email to CNN Business.
"I view the increase in layoffs from the prism of 'bad news is good news,' " he wrote. "That is, layoffs are awful for those losing their jobs, but it does mean the job market is cooling off, which is critical to getting inflation back down and forestalling more aggressive interest rates hikes by the Federal Reserve."
Zandi said he expects to see more layoffs as we head into the new year "as large companies in more industries begin to pare back their payrolls."