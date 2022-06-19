KITV Announces Robert Kekaula Foundation by KITV web staff Jun 19, 2022 Jun 19, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Applications are open with KITV for the Robert Kekaula fellowship. HONOLULU-- KITV managing editor Robert Kekaula passed away unexpectedly one year ago.A storyteller who worked tirelessly to champion the integrity of news reporting, Robert Kekaula was KITV's longtime Sports Director and Nightly News Anchor.KITV has announced the creation of the Robert Kekaula fellowship, a paid position in the newsroom awarded to a local college student intent on pursuing a career in journalism.Learn more about the fellowship at the following LINK at kitv.comThe deadline to apply is July 31, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you