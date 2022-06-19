 Skip to main content
KITV Announces Robert Kekaula Fellowship

  • Updated
  • 0
Applications are open with KITV for the Robert Kekaula fellowship.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- KITV4 managing editor Robert Kekaula passed away unexpectedly in June 2021.

A storyteller who worked tirelessly to champion the integrity of news reporting, Robert Kekaula was KITV's longtime Sports Director and Nightly News Anchor.

KITV has announced the creation of the Robert Kekaula fellowship, a paid position in the newsroom awarded to a local college student intent on pursuing a career in journalism.

Learn more about the fellowship at the following LINK at kitv.com

The deadline to apply is July 31, 2022.

