Senior Resource Center

The worldwide pandemic has reached Hawaii and we all must take precautions to protect ourselves against the coronavirus.
For national information on COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease (CDC) website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
For local information on COVID-19, visit the Hawaii Department of Health website at: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/advisories/novel-coronavirus-2019/
Current Senior Shopping Hours (hours subject to change)
Don Quijote: Daily – 6am to 7am
Tamuras: Monday, Wednesday and Friday – 7:15am to 8:00am
Foodland: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – First hour of business (5am or 6am) Depending on store.
Times: Daily – 5am-7am (6am – 7am Certain locations)
Wholefoods: Daily – 7am to 8am (First Hour)
Target: Wednesday – 7am to 8am
Safeway: Tuesday and Thursday – 7am to 8am
Walmart: Tuesday – 6am to 7am
Down to Earth: Daily – 7am to 8am
[IF YOU KNOW OF AN OPEN STORE OFFERING SENIOR HOURS OR IF YOU FOUND THESE HOURS ARE INCORRECT, PLEASE EMAIL US AT info@kikutv.com]
Ba Duan Jin Exercise Video
A simple 6-minute exercise we can all do at home. It can help maintain good health and strengthen your immunity!
Senior Service Links
CARE/SUPPORT
15 Craigside
Aloha Nursing & Rehab Centre
Arcadia Retirement Residence
BrightStar Care
Castle Medical Center
Central Union Church Adult Day Care
Hale Ho Aloha
Hale Kuike
Hawaii Health Systems
Holiday Retirement Assisted Living
Home Care Solutions
Hookele Health Navigators
Ito Healthcare Group
Kahala Nui and Hiolani Care Center
Kokua Kalihi Valley Elderly Services
Live Well at Iwilei Adult Day Care
Lunalilo Home
Malama Adult Day Care
Manoa Cottage Kaimuki
Manoa Senior Care
Oahu Care Facility
Palolo Chinese Home
Pearl City Nursing Home
Regency at Hualalai
Regency at Puakea
Roselani Place
Sakura House
St. Francis Healthcare System of Hawaii
The Caregiver Foundation
The Plaza Assisted Living
EDUCATION
MEALS
SENIOR CENTERS
TRANSPORTATION
OTHER
Fall Prevention
Falls are the leading cause of fatal injuries, injury-related hospitalization and emergency department visits among seniors in Hawaii
77% of victims of falls in Hawaii are aged 65 years or older
Approximately every 5 hours, an elderly person living in Hawaii is hospitalized as a result of falling.
In Hawaii, on average, 65 seniors die, over 1,700 are hospitalized, and almost 4,500 are treated in an emergency department because of falls every year.
Falls cause 80% of the hospitalizations for traumatic brain injuries.
75% of all falls among seniors occur in the home.
In Hawaii, the average annual estimated cost for hospitalizations and emergency department visits for seniors injured by falls is $55 million dollars
37% are discharged to a skilled nursing facility and 14% to a rehabilitation facility incurring additional costs to insurance companies and families.
The number of falls increases significantly across the senior age range.
Seniors who have fallen are 2-3 times more likely to fall again.
Falls are preventable
Begin a regular exercise program
Have your health care provider review your medications
Have your vision checked
Make your home safer