You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Resource Center

  Updated
The worldwide pandemic has reached Hawaii and we all must take precautions to protect ourselves against the coronavirus. 

For national information on COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease (CDC) website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

For local information on COVID-19, visit the Hawaii Department of Health website at: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/advisories/novel-coronavirus-2019/ 

Current Senior Shopping Hours (hours subject to change)

Don Quijote: Daily – 6am to 7am

Tamuras: Monday, Wednesday and Friday – 7:15am to 8:00am

Foodland: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – First hour of business (5am or 6am) Depending on store.

Times: Daily – 5am-7am (6am – 7am Certain locations)

Wholefoods: Daily – 7am to 8am (First Hour) 

Target: Wednesday – 7am to 8am

Safeway: Tuesday and Thursday – 7am to 8am

Walmart: Tuesday – 6am to 7am

Down to Earth: Daily – 7am to 8am 

[IF YOU KNOW OF AN OPEN STORE OFFERING SENIOR HOURS OR IF YOU FOUND THESE HOURS ARE INCORRECT, PLEASE EMAIL US AT info@kikutv.com

Ba Duan Jin Exercise Video  

A simple 6-minute exercise we can all do at home. It can help maintain good health and strengthen your immunity!

One of the greatest Tai-Chi masters in Japan, Mr. Ziyan Mu exclusively gave KIKU viewers "Ba Duan Jin" lesson!

Let's Practice Ba Duan Jin!!

Senior Service Links

CARE/SUPPORT

EDUCATION

MEALS

SENIOR CENTERS

TRANSPORTATION

OTHER

Fall Prevention

Falls are the leading cause of fatal injuries, injury-related hospitalization and emergency department visits among seniors in Hawaii

  • 77% of victims of falls in Hawaii are aged 65 years or older

  • Approximately every 5 hours, an elderly person living in Hawaii is hospitalized as a result of falling.

  • In Hawaii, on average, 65 seniors die, over 1,700 are hospitalized, and almost 4,500 are treated in an emergency department because of falls every year.

  • Falls cause 80% of the hospitalizations for traumatic brain injuries.

  • 75% of all falls among seniors occur in the home.

In Hawaii, the average annual estimated cost for hospitalizations and emergency department visits for seniors injured by falls is $55 million dollars

  • 37% are discharged to a skilled nursing facility and 14% to a rehabilitation facility incurring additional costs to insurance companies and families.

  • The number of falls increases significantly across the senior age range.

  • Seniors who have fallen are 2-3 times more likely to fall again.

Falls are preventable

  • Begin a regular exercise program

  • Have your health care provider review your medications

  • Have your vision checked

  • Make your home safer

