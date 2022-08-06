Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 215 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain near the Waianae
range. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.
This band of rain is nearly stationary and will likely linger
over the next hour. Additional bands of rain could develop
during the afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waipio, Schofield Barracks, Waialua, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa,
Waianae, Haleiwa, Mililani, Nanakuli, Kunia, Whitmore
Village, Lualualei, Helemano Housing, Mokuleia, and
Dillingham Field.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 515 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
