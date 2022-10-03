 Skip to main content
KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item

KFC is selling wraps at Atlanta-area locations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.

Beginning Monday, KFC is adding wraps to its menus at select Atlanta-area restaurants for a limited time. Fans have been demanding the company bring back the items previously called "KFC Twister Wraps" since they were pulled from menus in 2014.

