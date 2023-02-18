Keiki Great Aloha Run is back to in-person today after a two year pause

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with
property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of
particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big
Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at
least this afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy
rainfall. The soil moisture across the state remains
saturated by recent rain, and any period of moderate or heavy
showers could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Hawaii Pacific Health is hosting the 39th Keiki Great aloha run.
The run is for kids 12 and under, but family members are welcome to join in as well.
The run is 1.5 miles long and begins at magic island right at 7:30AM Saturday.
15 dollars of every registration will be donated to your school of choice to support its physical education and nutrition education programs.
The day will begin with pre-race warm ups and end with healthy refreshments and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Organizers say they are happy the event is back and are hoping for a big turn out.
"We know that our schools do not have the funds to support their programs, this really helps the teachers and students. We're excited to be her even on this cloudy day, it's been a while" shares physical education teacher and event volunteer, Salley Fey.